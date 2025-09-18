If Manjunath wins after recounting, I will quit politics: Malur MLA Nanjegowda

On Manjunath Gowda’s allegations of vote theft in Malur, he said, “The BJP government was in power in the state when the elections were held. All the officials and police were present, and he too was watching television at his residence. He entered the counting centre only towards the end.”

The high court has granted a four-week stay for the execution of its order, allowing Nanjegowda to approach the Supreme Court. He said, “Why should I steal the video? It is the responsibility of election officials to collect the footage and safeguard it. I have nothing to do with it.”

Nanjegowda said CM Siddaramaiah spoke to him, and the CM’s programme scheduled for October 31 in the constituency will be held as per schedule.