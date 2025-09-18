Karnataka govt assures Rs 2,000 honorarium to ASHA workers for survey

BENGALURU: After Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers staged a protest and decided not to participate in the Social and Educational Survey (SES)–2025 citing unpaid dues, the State Government on Wednesday issued an order stating that an honorarium of Rs 2,000 would be provided to them.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission will carry out a survey of the social and educational conditions of all citizens of the state from September 22 to October 10.

ASHA workers appointed by the Health Department will visit about 90% of households and collect UHID numbers and mobile phone numbers through the Awareness Campaign App.

Each ASHA worker who performs this duty will be paid an honorarium of Rs 2,000, which will be released from the grants provided under the budget head of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission and disbursed through the Department of Health and Family Welfare.