Karnataka HC to hear interim plea seeking stay over social-educational survey on September 23

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court posted a batch of petitions questioning the legality of the social-educational Survey for a hearing on Tuesday at 2:30 pm. The plea seeks an interim stay of the survey.

A division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi passed the order on Monday after hearing the issues raised by the senior counsel representing the petitioners and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior counsel appearing for the State government.

It comes amidst the urgency pleaded by the petitioners to stay the survey, which has been commenced from Monday. With the State government opposing the stay, the court posted it for hearing tomorrow.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that the state has no competence to conduct the survey. However, the state government counsel said that the State can do it as it is only a survey and not a census.

Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha, advocate K N Subba Reddy and others have filed the petitions against the proposed survey from September 22 to October 7, 2025.

Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha contended that the caste census exclusively falls within the domain of the central government under the Constitution of India, and hence the State government lacks legislative or executive competence to conduct it.

It was also stated that the survey replicates the failed 2015 survey, which was marred by irregularities, missing records, the refusal of the Member-Secretary of the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes to tender signature, and suppression of the results.

The impugned survey suffers from grave legal and procedural defects. "The survey is against the norms of privacy," another petitioner contended.