Karnataka’s literary giant, SL Bhyrappa, signs off

BENGALURU: A refulgent chapter in Kannada literature came to an end with the passing away of Santeshivara Linganaiah Bhyrappa, popularly known as SL Bhyrappa, at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 91. He is survived by his wife, Saraswathi, and two sons, SB Udayshankar and SB Ravishankar.

Authorities at Jayadev Memorial Rashtrotthana Hospital and Research Centre in Rajarajeshwari Nagar said Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.38 pm. He was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he breathed his last, according to the hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital three days ago for age-related illness.

The mortal remains of Bhyrappa will be kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru from 8 am till afternoon on on Thursday.

His body will be then taken to Mysuru, where it will be kept for public viewing and the last rites will be held with full state honours on Friday.

Born at Santeshivara village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district on July 26, 1934 (as mentioned by Bhyrappa in his autobiography), Bhyrappa lost his mother and siblings early to the bubonic plague. Left to his own means, he took up jobs, including as a railway porter, to fund his education.

He worked as a professor of philosophy across India, including New Delhi, and served as a member of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Bhyrappa’s literary works spanning over six decades have been among the top-selling ones in Kannada, and he is the only writer whose novels are translated into all scheduled languages in India and foreign languages. Starting with his first Bheemakaya in 1958, he authored over 25 novels, which in all have witnessed over 500 reprints, setting a record.