BJP core committee resolves to corner Karnataka govt over potholes, floods

BENGALURU: The state BJP Core Committee on Saturday resolved to launch a campaign against the ruling Congress in state over the issue of potholes in Bengaluru and the flood situation in North Karnataka. The meeting was chaired by state BJP president BY Vijayendra.

Briefing the media after the meeting, state BJP general secretary P Rajiv said that the core committee discussed party leaders visiting areas affected by heavy rain and floods.

“Many important issues were discussed. The failures of the State Government were discussed. Farmers, Dalits, and the exploited class have been completely neglected by the government. The blueprint of our future struggle was discussed,” Rajiv said.

Rajiv said that more than 16 districts have received heavy rain this monsoon and the government has left the farmers in the lurch. “During the BJP regime, we rushed to help the farmers by setting aside money from the state budget, exempting the NDRF criteria. The current government has not released a single penny from its budget to help the farmers,” he said.

He said that the core committee discussed forming teams under the leadership of the committee members to pay a visit to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

“There has been a significant reduction in the Next Generation GST slab, which should reach every consumer. If consumers are being cheated with the old MRP, even if the current government ignores it, the BJP has decided to actively involve all its representatives in it so that its benefits reach the consumers,” Rajiv said.