How did Kerala trekker stranded in Kodagu for four days survive only on water? Expert explains

MADIKERI: Following the successful rescue of the woman trekker from Kerala who was stranded in Tadiandamol in Kodagu for four days, speculations have arisen questioning whether a human can survive so long without food or whether it is a 'staged drama'.

Putting such suspicions to rest, experts have clarified that it is possible to survive with just water for four days and still look fresh.

Dr Suryakumar, a retired doctor of the Government District Hospital, researched on the subject and shared several insights with TNIE.

He explained that a 36-year-old adult can easily survive three to four days without food, provided hydration is maintained. He explained that the body initially uses Glycogen stores for the first 24 hours and then shifts to fat metabolism (ketosis).

“This metabolic shift actually preserves muscle to some extent, keeps energy levels reasonably stable in the short term. So, surviving on just stream water for four days is entirely possible–especially for a physically fit individual,” he shared.