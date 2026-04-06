How did Kerala trekker stranded in Kodagu for four days survive only on water? Expert explains

MADIKERI: Following the successful rescue of the woman trekker from Kerala who was stranded in Tadiandamol in Kodagu for four days, speculations have arisen questioning whether a human can survive so long without food or whether it is a 'staged drama'.
Putting such suspicions to rest, experts have clarified that it is possible to survive with just water for four days and still look fresh.
Dr Suryakumar, a retired doctor of the Government District Hospital, researched on the subject and shared several insights with TNIE.
He explained that a 36-year-old adult can easily survive three to four days without food, provided hydration is maintained. He explained that the body initially uses Glycogen stores for the first 24 hours and then shifts to fat metabolism (ketosis).
“This metabolic shift actually preserves muscle to some extent, keeps energy levels reasonably stable in the short term. So, surviving on just stream water for four days is entirely possible–especially for a physically fit individual,” he shared.
Further, he commented on the issue on why the rescued woman trekker did not wear an exhausted look and explained that it was possible that she might not have slept in reality but the body still takes micro-sleeps (from few seconds to minutes) to prevent severe sleep-deprivation.
He explained that reduced activity after getting lost could have resulted in an initial panic situation but later she might have shifted to energy conservation mode.
“If she stayed near the stream, there must have been minimal movement. This will result in a drop of energy expenditure and fatigue signs are then less visible,” he added.
He also opined that getting drenched in the rain can reduce sweating and dehydration, keeping the person alert and suppress fatigue temporarily. “Ironically, humid jungle conditions can preserve appearances more than dry heat,” he said.
Further, the psychological factors also fall into action as Dr Suryakumar shared that some individuals enter a calm, focused survival mindset and avoid panic in such situations.
Overall, he summarised that there is nothing medically impossible in Sharanya’s case as she had found a stable water source, reduced movement after initial wandering, got intermittent rest and benefitted from a cold, humid environment even as she received support from the stress hormones.