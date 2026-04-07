Kodagu incident sparks fresh calls to prohibit solo trekking

MADIKERI: The Forest Department temporarily closed the Tadiandamol trekking trail till April 11, after a solo woman trekker from Kerala went missing for four days before being rescued.
Madikeri Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhishek stated that the department plans to introduce clearer trail markings and strengthen on-ground safety protocols. He noted that while other major treks in the district, such as Kumara Parvatha from Beedahalli in Somwarpet, have relatively well-defined paths, they too pass through dense forest areas and may require enhanced safety systems.
Experienced trekkers have reiterated the risks associated with solo expeditions. “It is not advisable for anyone, regardless of experience, to attempt a solo trek on an unfamiliar trail,” said Meghna Kushalappa, co-founder of Trek n Tales.
She urged trekkers to thoroughly research routes in advance and, if trekking alone, to carefully track and mark their path. She also recommended using navigation apps such as WikiLoc, Maps.me, and Strava (premium versions), which offer pre-mapped trails. Kushalappa stressed the importance of carrying essential gear, including a flashlight, water and food, whistle, portable charger, and first-aid kit.
‘KA 12 Miles’, a Kodagu-based trekking group, submitted many recommendations to authorities aimed at improving safety and management, which include installing cautionary and directional signage, setting up communication points, building rest shelters, deploying backup rescue teams, and ensuring access to healthcare facilities at base camps.