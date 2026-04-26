Won’t speak now, will abide by any decision: DKS on leadership speculation after Delhi visit

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday affirmed that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will respect and follow any decision the Congress high command makes regarding the state's leadership. Speaking to reporters upon his return from New Delhi in Bengaluru, the state Congress president expressed absolute confidence in the party’s central leadership to take "an appropriate decision at the appropriate time."

The statement comes amid mounting speculation within political circles about a potential leadership transition or cabinet reshuffle following May 4. This date marks the announcement of election results for four states and one union territory, as well as the bypolls for two assembly segments in Karnataka. Despite his recent two-day visit to the national capital, Shivakumar remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his discussions with the high command. "I will not speak about political issues before the media. I have already said that when the time comes you will get to know. So I will not tell you," he said.

Responding to a question on senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi's reported statement about internal differences, Shivakumar maintained that the party remains unified. He asserted that "nothing like that, they (high command) will do what they have to do at the appropriate time," adding that whatever has been previously decided will proceed as planned.