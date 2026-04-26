Won’t speak now, will abide by any decision: DKS on leadership speculation after Delhi visit

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday affirmed that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will respect and follow any decision the Congress high command makes regarding the state's leadership. Speaking to reporters upon his return from New Delhi in Bengaluru, the state Congress president expressed absolute confidence in the party’s central leadership to take "an appropriate decision at the appropriate time."
The statement comes amid mounting speculation within political circles about a potential leadership transition or cabinet reshuffle following May 4. This date marks the announcement of election results for four states and one union territory, as well as the bypolls for two assembly segments in Karnataka. Despite his recent two-day visit to the national capital, Shivakumar remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his discussions with the high command. "I will not speak about political issues before the media. I have already said that when the time comes you will get to know. So I will not tell you," he said.
Responding to a question on senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi's reported statement about internal differences, Shivakumar maintained that the party remains unified. He asserted that "nothing like that, they (high command) will do what they have to do at the appropriate time," adding that whatever has been previously decided will proceed as planned.
As the Congress government nears the three-year mark of its five-year term, rumors of a chief ministerial change have intensified, rooted in a reported "power-sharing" pact made during the government's formation in 2023. Addressing these rumors, Shivakumar noted, "... I have never discussed this issue. The CM and I have both said that we will accept whatever and whenever the high command decides, and we will abide by it." He declined to speculate on whether his upcoming birthday on May 15 would bring any significant announcements.
Shivakumar also hit back at the BJP's criticism of the state government’s revised internal reservation formula for Scheduled Castes. Defending the move as a fulfillment of a Congress promise, he stated that while the BJP failed to act on the issue during their tenure, the current administration has sought a balanced solution. "We have found a solution and tried to do justice to all sections among SCs. We have fulfilled the promise made and every one should go together," he stated.
Ahead of his birthday, the Deputy CM issued a stern warning to followers against installing celebratory flex banners or advertisements on public roads. Citing a personal request for order, he instructed city corporation commissioners to register cases and impose heavy fines on anyone—including party workers—who violates the directive. "If flex are installed I will ensure that cases are registered by authorities against those responsible, whether they are party workers or followers....no one should put such things on roads, this is my personal request," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)