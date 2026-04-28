Congress top brass may delay decision on Karnataka leadership change in view of RS polls

BENGALURU: Though the camps of both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar are keeping their fingers crossed over the Congress high command’s decision on approving either a cabinet reshuffle or change in leadership after May 5, when results of elections to five Assemblies and bypolls to two seats in Davanagere South and Bagalkot will be announced, the party leadership may further postpone the decision in the wake of polls to four Rajya Sabha and seven Council seats in Karnataka that are likely in May-June, sources said.

The terms of four Rajya Sabha members, including that of AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, will end on June 25, 2026, and the notification for the biennial elections are likely to be notified in the first week of June. A senior Congress leader said these polls are crucial as Congress can win three out of four seats.

Congress chief whip in the Council, Saleem Ahmed, a strong contender for a ministerial berth, said the cabinet will be reshuffled before May 20 as the Congress government will complete its three years in office then. But in Kalaburagi, Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh, also an aspirant for a cabinet berth, on Monday said the reshuffle could happen in June.

Shivakumar’s camp members, especially his brother-in-law and Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath, on Monday said the high command will hand over the reins of power to their leader on May 15, his birthday. He again cited an agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar that was reportedly arrived at soon after the party came to power in 2023.