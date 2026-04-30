Kharge says no change in Karnataka CM 'for now' amid leadership tussle

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that will be no Chief Minister change in Karnataka "for now" and that the leadership tussle will be resolved at the earliest.

Kharge's comments come at a time when there has been speculations of a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after the results for the assembly election in four states and one union territory, along with bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka, are announced on May 4.

Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a rumoured power-sharing agreement with CM Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 Assembly polls.

"You (media), he (Parameshwara) and people at the top say that it is better if I become (the chief minister). But, more than fate, as per my ideology and as per my service to the party so far, Sonia Gandhi takes decisions regarding me," he said in response to a question about Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement about Kharge becoming the CM.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "But, that question does not arise now. There is already a Chief Minister here. If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and I, together, have to take any decision in the direction of a change, it will take some time. Let's wait and see."