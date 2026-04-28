Leadership uncertainty deepens in Karnataka Congress as rival camps lobby in Delhi

BELAGAVI: Uncertainty over a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka has deepened, with rival camps in the Congress increasing pressure on the party high command for a clear decision.

Several ministers and MLAs from the state have reached New Delhi to meet the party leadership, as leaders close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remain locked in a power struggle amid signs of major political changes.

Senior leaders who met the high command warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, it could affect governance and reduce public confidence.

On Monday and Tuesday, ministers K.H. Muniyappa and Satish Jarkiholi met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. They briefed them on the situation and urged quick intervention to avoid damage to the party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Leaders linked to the AHINDA bloc raised concerns over social coalition dynamics and stressed the need to strengthen backward class and minority votes after recent organisational changes involving minority leaders.

Sources said Jarkiholi asked for confidence-building measures to reassure minority communities and warned that quick decisions could create electoral risks not only for 2028 but also for the following Lok Sabha elections.

Muniyappa also pushed for steps to end the political deadlock.