Karnataka CM no longer possesses political strength demonstrated during 2013-14 tenure: Ramesh Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Alleging a sustained conspiracy and injustice against Dalit legislators in Karnataka, former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday slammed the State government, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah no longer possesses the political strength he once demonstrated during his 2013–14 tenure.
Addressing a press conference in Belagavi, Jarkiholi claimed that Dalit MLAs and elected representatives have been facing discrimination for nearly 25 years, irrespective of political affiliations, and called for a united, non-partisan voice against such alleged injustice.
Referring to the bribery allegations against MLA Chandru Lamani, he alleged that a deliberate conspiracy had been hatched against the legislator with the involvement of individuals from the same community and certain religious leaders.
“If Chandru Lamani is guilty, let action be taken as per law. But the truth must emerge through a transparent investigation,” he said, adding that he would soon meet the Chief Minister to demand an impartial probe.
Jarkiholi also expressed concern over the raid conducted on Dharwad Public Works Department Chief Engineer Suresh on the evening of his retirement day, terming the action “unfortunate” and indicative of administrative high-handedness.
Launching a broader political attack, the former minister accused the State government of rampant misgovernance and corruption. “We too were politically crushed in the past, but we fought and emerged stronger through struggle,” he remarked.
He further asserted that Siddaramaiah should not be viewed merely as a leader of one community but as a representative of backward classes as a whole.
“The Siddaramaiah of 2013–14 is no longer the same today. It is unfortunate that he no longer has the capacity to effectively run the government,” Jarkiholi said.
On the issue of alleged fake caste certificates, he warned that decisive action would be taken if his party comes to power in 2028, claiming that repeated representations have so far failed to yield results.
Responding to speculation about his possible return to the Congress, Jarkiholi cautioned that internal issues, if not addressed quickly, could damage the party. “No one becomes Chief Minister merely through posters or television debates. A conducive political environment is essential,” he said, indirectly referring to leadership ambitions within the party.
He also ruled out any need for political inductions into the BJP, asserting that the party requires no external support. Expressing confidence ahead of future elections, Jarkiholi predicted that if governance issues across regions, from Belagavi to Bidar, are corrected, the BJP could secure over 120 seats in the 2028 Assembly elections.