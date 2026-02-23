Karnataka CM no longer possesses political strength demonstrated during 2013-14 tenure: Ramesh Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Alleging a sustained conspiracy and injustice against Dalit legislators in Karnataka, former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday slammed the State government, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah no longer possesses the political strength he once demonstrated during his 2013–14 tenure.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi, Jarkiholi claimed that Dalit MLAs and elected representatives have been facing discrimination for nearly 25 years, irrespective of political affiliations, and called for a united, non-partisan voice against such alleged injustice.

Referring to the bribery allegations against MLA Chandru Lamani, he alleged that a deliberate conspiracy had been hatched against the legislator with the involvement of individuals from the same community and certain religious leaders.

“If Chandru Lamani is guilty, let action be taken as per law. But the truth must emerge through a transparent investigation,” he said, adding that he would soon meet the Chief Minister to demand an impartial probe.

Jarkiholi also expressed concern over the raid conducted on Dharwad Public Works Department Chief Engineer Suresh on the evening of his retirement day, terming the action “unfortunate” and indicative of administrative high-handedness.

Launching a broader political attack, the former minister accused the State government of rampant misgovernance and corruption. “We too were politically crushed in the past, but we fought and emerged stronger through struggle,” he remarked.