Landslip disrupts rail traffic, forces cancellations and diversions on Mangaluru–Bengaluru route

MANGALURU: Rail services connecting Mangaluru with Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka were severely disrupted on Saturday after a landslip between Yedakumeri and Shrivagilu stations in the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway.

The incident affected most trains operating on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru route, forcing the Railways to cancel, divert, and partially terminate several services.

The disruption stranded passengers and disrupted travel plans as train operations on the ghat section were affected by the landslip. Railway authorities issued revised schedules and advised passengers to check the status of their trains before commencing their journeys.

Among the trains that were fully cancelled were Train No. 16540 Mangaluru Junction–Yasvantpur Weekly Express, scheduled to depart from Mangaluru on August 2, and Train No. 16575 Yasvantpur–Mangaluru Gomteshwara Tri-Weekly Express, scheduled to depart from Yasvantpur on the same day.

The Karwar–KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express (16596), which commenced its journey on August 1, was diverted via Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction, and Erode Junction before proceeding to Bengaluru.

Several trains were partially cancelled after being short-terminated. The SMVT Bengaluru–Murdeshwar Express (16585), KSR Bengaluru–Kozhikode Express (16511), and Vijayapura–Mangaluru Central Express (17377) were terminated at Hassan. The KSR Bengaluru–Karwar Panchaganga Express (16595) was terminated at Sakleshpur.

Similarly, the Murdeshwar–SMVT Bengaluru Express (16586) was short-terminated at Subrahmanya Road, while the Kozhikode–KSR Bengaluru Express (16512) was terminated at Kabaka Puttur. The Mangaluru Central–Vijayapura Express (17378), which commenced its journey on August 1, was also partially cancelled.

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said the changes were necessitated by the landslip in the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway. Restoration work is expected to continue until the affected track is declared safe for train operations. Railway authorities have urged passengers to verify the status of their trains and check revised schedules before travelling.