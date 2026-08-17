Karnataka shootout: Hundreds protest at Hanur police station

MYSURU: Hanur town remained tense on Sunday following the death of three alleged poachers in a shootout involving forest personnel in the Shagya beat of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, with protests intensifying and hundreds of farmers, Dalit and tribal leaders extending their support to the bereaved families and demanding a probe into the incident.

Amid the mounting protests, the Chamarajanagar deputy commissioner ordered an inquiry into the deaths. Kollegal Sub-Divisional Officer Dinesh Kumar Meena, who has been appointed as investigation officer, said the inquiry has commenced and the report would be submitted within seven days.

Meena said he visited the spot and conducted a mahazar. “The inquiry will be completed and the report submitted within the stipulated period. A detailed report will be prepared after receiving the postmortem reports of the deceased,” he said.

The FIR copy shows that Hanur police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by Lourde Mary, wife of Anthony, one of the deceased. Though no forest personnel have been named as accused in the FIR, the police have registered a case under murder provisions based on her complaint.

The families and protesters alleged that the incident was a “fake encounter” and demanded that the forest personnel involved be brought before them. The protesters even warned that they would attack the personnel if brought to the spot, forcing forest staff to remain cautious and avoid moving out amid fears of retaliation from enraged villagers.