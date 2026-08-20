Except 5 TMC for drinking water, rest from Mekedatu dam will be for Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said he had assured, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be protected in connection with the proposed Mekedatu dam.
Speaking to reporters after taking part in the southern CMs meeting, Shivakumar said he has favoured a separate meeting to amicably settle water-sharing issues.
Except for using 5 TMC for drinking water requirements, the rest of the water stored in the proposed Mekedatu dam will be for Tamil Nadu, he said.
"The dam will be built only for you, not us," he said, addressing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
"I have given a commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu before the Home Minister that whatever Mekedatu dam water is there, even if there is a single drop of water; except for five TMC for drinking water, the rest of the water will be left to Tamil Nadu itself from the Mekedatu dam; so Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall be rest assured, the dam will be built only for you not for us," the CM said.
Earlier, addressing the Southern Zonal Council meeting, Shivakumar flagged the issue of the Mekedatu project, stressing that it is an important initiative not only for Karnataka, but for Tamil Nadu as well.
"While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Help us to help you," he said.
Shivakumar said rivers such as the Cauvery, Krishna, Tungabhadra, Pennar and Palar were the lifelines of the southern peninsula and called for a shift from "water sharing to water cooperation".
"Our rivers do not recognise political boundaries," he said.
"Water must unite us, not divide us. The time has come to move from water sharing to water cooperation. Karnataka has shown what that cooperation looks like," he said.
Referring to the June 25 meeting involving Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said the three states had demonstrated that interstate water issues could be addressed through dialogue.
The three states then discussed resolving the water sharing issue between them amicably, and decided to find a permanent solution to the water crisis with the involvement of Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil.
"We accept that every riparian state has legitimate needs.
And our stand rests on three principles: equity, transparency, cooperation," he said.
At the same time, Shivakumar said, the cooperation must be reciprocal and Karnataka's lawful share under tribunal awards and timely completion of projects benefiting its farmers must be protected.
Mekedatu is a multi-purpose project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.
Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.
The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft); it also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore (2019 rates), according to Karnataka officials.
Terming the meeting involving Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in June as a "historic landmark" in inter-state water relations, Shivakumar said the three states had demonstrated that interstate water issues could be addressed through dialogue.
"Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, sat with me at that table, and we spoke as partners, not as competitors.
That is the Karnataka approach," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)