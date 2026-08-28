35 Kannadigas among 70-member group stranded in Tibet allege lack of govt assistance

BENGALURU: As many as 35 people from Karnataka, part of a 70-member tourist group stranded in Tibet, have alleged that the state government has not been adequately responsive in facilitating their evacuation from the disaster-struck site.

The group, currently in Nyalam in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), said they have filled the Karnataka government’s registration form for stranded persons.

According to Krishna, a Bengaluru resident who travelled with the group, told TNIE on Friday that they subsequently received multiple calls, including calls from the Karnataka government asking what assistance they required. “We told them (multiple callers) we wanted evacuation, but after that there was no update,” he said.

Krishna said they contacted several departments and were given multiple numbers to reach out to. They also sent emails to around 45 official addresses seeking assistance, but did not receive a response (till Friday).

His allegations come amid the claims of the Karnataka government that the state, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the MEA and Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi for the rescue and safe return of people from the state.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has so far collated details of 28 people from Karnataka stranded or missing in Nepal and the TAR. According to SEOC data, of the 28, 23 are from Bengaluru, two from Mysuru, one each from Dharwad, Udupi, and Vijayanagara.