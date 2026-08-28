'Fog, smoke, something... suddenly engulf us': Pilgrims seeking peace caught in Nepal-Tibet floods

BIDUR: They came to the Himalayas seeking spiritual renewal, drawn by Tibet's sacred, snow-capped Mount Kailash.

Instead, scores of pilgrims were caught in deadly floods that tore through the Nepal-Tibet region on Wednesday, wiping out entire villages and killing more than 540 people.

Sivaranjani Muthunathan was travelling in Nepal by bus with 56 others from India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. They were heading towards the Chinese border when they became stuck in what they thought was a traffic jam.

"Then there was fog, smoke, something that seemed to suddenly engulf us," Sivaranjani, 46, told AFP Friday, showing a phone video she recorded of a torrent surging towards her.

"One by one, we also climbed out through the driver's side," she said, describing vehicles swept away or buried under mud around them.

The tsunami-like wall of water and mud was caused by a glacial collapse that sent a torrent of debris downstream, burying homes and sweeping away bridges. While Muthunathan and others were able to make it to high ground, not everyone escaped.

Laloma, a 27-year-old Nepali mother, said she saw two buses carrying Indian pilgrims swept away. "They are all gone," she told AFP.

She was rescued on Thursday from Nepal's devastated area of Syabrubesi, along with her infant son and husband, after sheltering for a freezing night in a school.