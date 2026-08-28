Nepal-Tibet floods: MEA says 320 Indians missing in Nepal floods, 400 stranded in China

At least 320 Indians remain missing and around 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

India is ready to extend all possible help to Kathmandu in its rescue efforts, the ministry said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side had safely crossed into Nepal by land.

Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi on Friday afternoon, a day after reaching Kathmandu from flood-affected areas of Nepal, he said.

The Indian nationals, who are from Tamil Nadu, were received at the airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.