'Manuwadis fighting against rise of Dalits': Karnataka minister Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki scam row

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Congress government, Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra resigned from the state Cabinet on Friday, barely 25 days after being inducted as a minister in the second phase of the Cabinet expansion.
"From the legislature session to Delhi to 'galli ', CM DK Shivakumar defended me as I had not committed any mistake. But in order to ensure that our party, which was functioning with a speed of 100 horsepower and the CM delivering the goods in the interest of the people of the state, does not face embarrassment, I am resigning on my own. I am submitting my resignation to CM", he announced at a much hyped press conference. He was visibly broken down with tears.
The ST Nayaka leader Nagendra, who was allotted the Planning and Statistics portfolio, said his resignation was not an admission of guilt and asserted that he was ready to face the people and prove his innocence over the allegations linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.
Returning from Delhi after meeting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and high command leaders, Nagendra held a press conference with his cabinet colleagues Rizwan Arshad, Dr Ajay Singh, RS members Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar, MLAs Nara Bharat Reddy among others.
He launched a strong attack on the BJP, accusing the opposition of targeting him because he is a Dalit and ST leader. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to use the issue to politically weaken the Congress government and prevent the ruling party from setting its own narrative ahead of the next elections.
“I am a Dalit. The Manuvadis have been fighting against the rise of Dalits for a long time. They will not succeed in stopping us. I have complete faith in the Constitution and will not allow anyone to push Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities back into the old system,” Nagendra said.
He maintained that the investigation into the Valmiki Corporation case had already been conducted by the state police CID and the SIT, and questioned the need for repeatedly raising the issue against him. He claimed that the second chargesheet had been filed by CBI in a hurry and alleged that his name was being dragged into the case for political reasons.
Nagendra also sought an opportunity before the Congress high command to explain his position. He said he had no involvement in the alleged irregularities and challenged the BJP to come before the people with evidence.
“I appeal to the high command—give me one opportunity. Let us go to the people’s court. I am ready to enter the political 'akhada' and fight. I am confident that I will come out clean,” he said.
He thanked Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Congress leaders, besides Ballari MLAs and MPs, for extending moral support to him.
Nagendra said he had spoken to Shivakumar several times before taking the decision and indicated that there had been discussions with the party leadership over his resignation.
The resignation came amid sustained pressure from the BJP, which had repeatedly demanded Nagendra’s removal and disrupted the recent legislature session over the issue. Nagendra accused the Opposition of deliberately preventing discussions on drought, Cauvery issues, KPSC and other public concerns.
“Instead of allowing discussion, they did not let the legislature function. They should have submitted a notice and come forward for a discussion. We respect democracy and the Constitution,” he said.
Referring to BJP leaders’ criticism, Nagendra said the Opposition was trying to revive the ideology of Manusmriti and alleged that Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities were being targeted politically.
“I am not Shambuka. I will not become one. This is the era of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. Such injustice will not happen,” he said.
Nagendra also questioned why the BJP had not demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with the electoral bond controversy, alleging that different standards were being applied to Dalit and Adivasi leaders.
He further challenged BJP leaders from Ballari to face him politically. “If you have the guts, come to Ballari. Let us go before the people, Reddy can come, Ramulu can come. I am ready,” he said.
The resignation brings an end, at least for now, to a controversy that had increasingly become a political burden for the Congress government and Shivakumar. The BJP had made Nagendra’s removal a central demand during the legislature session, with Opposition Leader R Ashoka repeatedly threatening to intensify the agitation.
For Shivakumar, Nagendra’s exit could potentially provide some breathing space from an issue that had been weighing heavily on the government. The Opposition, however, is expected to continue targeting the government over the Valmiki Corporation case and the circumstances surrounding Nagendra’s resignation.
Nagendra, meanwhile, made it clear that he intends to remain politically active.
“I have resigned as a minister. I have not resigned from politics. I will enter the political arena and prove my strength before the people,” he said.