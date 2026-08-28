'Manuwadis fighting against rise of Dalits': Karnataka minister Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki scam row

“I am a Dalit. The Manuvadis have been fighting against the rise of Dalits for a long time. They will not succeed in stopping us. I have complete faith in the Constitution and will not allow anyone to push Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities back into the old system,” Nagendra said.

He maintained that the investigation into the Valmiki Corporation case had already been conducted by the state police CID and the SIT, and questioned the need for repeatedly raising the issue against him. He claimed that the second chargesheet had been filed by CBI in a hurry and alleged that his name was being dragged into the case for political reasons.

Nagendra also sought an opportunity before the Congress high command to explain his position. He said he had no involvement in the alleged irregularities and challenged the BJP to come before the people with evidence.

“I appeal to the high command—give me one opportunity. Let us go to the people’s court. I am ready to enter the political 'akhada' and fight. I am confident that I will come out clean,” he said.

He thanked Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Congress leaders, besides Ballari MLAs and MPs, for extending moral support to him.

Nagendra said he had spoken to Shivakumar several times before taking the decision and indicated that there had been discussions with the party leadership over his resignation.

The resignation came amid sustained pressure from the BJP, which had repeatedly demanded Nagendra’s removal and disrupted the recent legislature session over the issue. Nagendra accused the Opposition of deliberately preventing discussions on drought, Cauvery issues, KPSC and other public concerns.

“Instead of allowing discussion, they did not let the legislature function. They should have submitted a notice and come forward for a discussion. We respect democracy and the Constitution,” he said.

Referring to BJP leaders’ criticism, Nagendra said the Opposition was trying to revive the ideology of Manusmriti and alleged that Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities were being targeted politically.

“I am not Shambuka. I will not become one. This is the era of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. Such injustice will not happen,” he said.