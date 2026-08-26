CM Shivakumar clarifies on Nagendra, says Karnataka govt will induct woman minister soon

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said B Nagendra was inducted into his Cabinet after an official report found that he was not involved in the alleged role in the Valmiki Corporation scam. He also said his government will induct a woman minister in the next couple of days.

On the Cauvery water issue, the CM said he would honour the Supreme Court's direction.

Defending Nagendra over the allegation of his involvement in Rs 89 crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, Shivakumar said Nagendra had earlier resigned after discussions within the government and was later inducted into the Cabinet after an official report found that he was not involved in it.

"It was not Nagendra who did it," he claimed, adding that 95 per cent of the money was recovered during the investigation.

On women's representation in the Cabinet, Shivakumar said, "We will have (woman minister). Definitely we'll have. The Congress Party is committed to the ideology (of woman's empowerment)."

Shivakumar carried out the Cabinet expansion on August 3, two months after he became the CM. He inducted 19 ministers, though the Congress had announced the names of 20 ministers, including a woman MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda, but her name was omitted at the last minute.

"There was a name which was being cleared, but ultimately some issue was there," he said during an interaction at the India Today Roundtable.

"I think in the next couple of days a woman minister will be inducted," the CM said.

Currently, there are 33 ministers in the Shivakumar government against the sanctioned ministerial posts of 34. The lone vacancy is said to be to accommodate a woman minister.