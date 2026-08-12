Karnataka CM allots Cabinet portfolios to 19 ministers; DKS keeps Finance, Law

BENGALURU: With only hours left before the monsoon session of the joint legislature begins on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday allotted portfolios to 19 new ministers, ending a 10-day suspense over the distribution after expanding his cabinet.

After weighing options, the Congress high command, after getting the nod of LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi, gave a go ahead for the distribution of the portfolios.

But key issues, including representation for a woman in the cabinet and the induction of sulking Vijayanagar MLA and influential Bengaluru leader M Krishnappa, and Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, who has the backing of former CM Siddaramaiah, remained unresolved.

Shivakumar allotted portfolios to 19 of his colleagues, following which Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot issued a notification. The Chief Minister held an emergency meeting with his entire cabinet at his home office Krishna and chalked out a strategy to counter the opposition BJP and JD(S) party MLAs who were keen to put the treasury bench on the mat.

The allotment came with a minor rejig, with the portfolios of two ministers who were sworn in during the first phase being changed.

Senior leader KH Muniyappa gets the social welfare department and Ramalinga Reddy forest and ecology. They had handled the food and civil supplies and water resources portfolios respectively, which are now being given to Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and N Chaluvarayaswamy, respectively. The agriculture portfolio held by Chaluvarayaswamy was given to Malavalli MLA PM Narendraswamy.