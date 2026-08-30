Major setback, or blessing in disguise?Nagendra’s resignation leaves Congress facing fresh political test

Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra’s resignation, just 25 days after the much-deliberated cabinet expansion on August 3, has unsettled the DK Shivakumar government even before it could overcome the birth pangs over cabinet formation. It also exposed the Congress central leadership’s failure of foresight.
Nagendra, a four-term MLA from the ST Valmiki Nayaka community, faced the ignominy of resigning twice during the same tenure over the same issue.
It is surprising that the party did not anticipate it, given the ongoing investigations by central agencies into the multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, a state government entity. But what compelled them to bring him into the cabinet against all odds? Whose decision was it? What ‘X’ factor did he bring to the party or the government?
Those in the know about developments within the party believe that Nagendra was the party high command’s pick. The party felt he was not involved in any wrongdoing and that, as for ongoing investigations, many Union ministers also had cases pending against them. That argument did not help them.
The contention that the party decided to let him go to blunt the BJP’s proposed padayatra from September 1 in the North Karnataka region may be true to some extent. But that’s not the only reason. In Karnataka, Congress is a formidable organisation.
It could have countered the opposition’s pushback politically, as it did when BJP-JDS took out the “Mysuru Chalo” padayatra in August 2024 demanding then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case. Congress countered it by holding “Janandolana” (Public Movement) rallies. Siddaramaiah’s family returned 14 sites allotted to it by MUDA in a posh locality in his hometown, Mysuru, even as they fought the case legally and politically.
Congress and Siddaramaiah weathered the political storm, even as his image took a beating.
In the ST Development Corporation case, what made Congress’s task of defending Nagendra difficult was concern over public perception building against the government over the corruption issue and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute him. It was a multifaceted problem.
The opposition BJP, which sensed an opportunity to put the government on the back foot, went hammer & tongs against the Congress leadership. The first session of the state legislature after the Shivakumar government took office did not see any meaningful discussions on any of the substantive issues facing the state, including the drought. Many bills were passed, including the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill 2026, without any discussion.
The Bill, which allows alienation of five per cent of park land for infrastructure development projects, is facing public backlash. In a hurry to push the controversial tunnel road project ahead, the state government is opening up parks for infrastructure projects. Those in power and in the opposition owe it to the people to discuss such issues in detail in the legislature. However, the monsoon session ended up being a platform for political battles, with the Congress and BJP-JDS blaming each other for disruptions.
During the session, Congress’s response to Nagendra’s issue was indicative of things to come. Even before he resigned, many in Congress felt that Nagendra’s continuation in the cabinet had become untenable, and it was a matter of time before the party would let him go. In hindsight, Congress failed to read the situation, handing a potent issue to the opposition parties.
It is not clear whether the minister’s resignation blunts the BJP’s offensive or further bolsters its confidence to pursue it, with the aim of winning over voters from the scheduled tribes, as funds meant for the community’s welfare were allegedly diverted during the Congress government tenure.
The BJP has indicated that its fight will continue until the entire truth behind the scam is uncovered. It would make all efforts to keep the pressure on the government. If the Governor permits the CBI to prosecute Nagendra, it will open another chapter in the case.
For now, Shivakumar would be looking to convert the crisis into an opportunity. After Nagendra’s exit, two berths are vacant in the cabinet. While a woman legislator is certain to be inducted to ensure women’s representation, another could go to senior legislator Basavaraj Shivannanavar, whose induction is strongly backed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. That said, it is not an easy decision as it could ruffle other seniors who were hoping to make it to the cabinet. Once all berths are full, how will they respond?
Amid all the hullabaloo over the Nagendra issue, Siddaramaiah’s remarks on his role in making Dr G Parameshwara the sole Deputy Chief Minister when the party had planned to have four to five DyCMs received little attention. Parameshwara even responded by saying that Siddaramaiah had suggested his name for the CM post. Those remarks raise questions over the Congress’s claims of smooth power transfer from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar as agreed during the government formation in 2023. It also exposes the fault lines within the party; addressing them would be crucial to maintain its course and speed as it prepares for a big battle in 2028.
As for the ST Development Corporation scam, it won’t be easy for Congress to shake off the issue.