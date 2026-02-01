Karnataka SIT to investigate CJ Roy’s suicide

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of ficers from the Bengaluru City Police, to investigate the suicidal death of Chiriankandath Joseph Roy, popularly known as CJ Roy, chairman of Confident Group -- a prominent real estate company.

The SIT will be headed by 2009-batch IPS officer C Vamsi Krishna, now serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (West). Lokesh B Jagalsar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) - South division, will function as the Investigation Officer . DCP (Central) Akshay M Hakay and other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units will be members. The SIT has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required.

“The SIT will investigate the suicide case of CJ Roy. Based on its findings, the future course of investigations will be decided,” Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told the media. The complaint filed by 63-year-old TA Joseph, Managing Director of Confident Group, with the jurisdictional Ashoknagar police will be transferred to the SIT.

As part of the investigation, the SIT will examine the data of two mobile phones of Roy, his bank transactions and his professional life. It will also record the statements of his staff. The Income Tax officials who were at the scene of crime when the incident occurred are also likely to be questioned.