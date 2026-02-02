Governor Gehlot wants hate speech and hate crimes bill shelved, says Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday alleged that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has referred the Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill to President Droupadi Murmu to dump it in cold storage.

According to the Bill, any expression which is made, published or circulated in words, either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is hate speech.

The bill seeks at least seven years jail term and a maximum penalty of Rs one lakh.

The bill was passed by both the Houses during the winter session in Belagavi and was sent to Gehlot towards the end of December 2025.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said the Governor has questioned 28 points in bill and has referred it to the President.