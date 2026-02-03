Karnataka Assembly: Congress govt moves resolution to repeal VB-G RAM G Act, reinstate MGNREGA

BENGALURU: The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to immediately repeal the new rural employment legislation VB-G RAM G Act and reinstate the UPA-era MGNREGA in its original form, amid strong objections from opposition BJP.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the 'VB-G RAM G Act, "unilaterally" enacted by the Centre, is "detrimental to the basic ideals of federalism and the right to livelihood of the rural people".

"With a view to protecting the right to life of the rural people of Karnataka, this House urges the central government to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM-G) Act, which is against the federal principle, is a severe burden on the state exchequer and is against the principle of decentralization, and has taken away the powers and rights of the Gram Panchayats; and to reinstate the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in its original form, which has led to rural asset creation and self-reliance of the poor," the resolution read by the CM said.

Stating that the Assembly reiterates its full commitment to the Panchayati Raj system and the principles of decentralization of power, which are the bedrock of Indian democracy, it said, "This House takes serious view of the repeal of the MGNREGA, which was a Sanjeevini (something that gives life) for the rural poor and an integral part of rural life."

"This House strongly opposes this move of the Centre (of bringing in the VB-G RAM G act repealing MGNREGA)," it added.

BJP members led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka immediately took strong objection to it and said, "Don't say the House opposes, say the Congress government opposes. Don't make us party to this."

However, the chief minister, repeatedly asserting "this House", continued reading the resolution, asking the opposition members to raise their objections during the discussion.