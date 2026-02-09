Carpe diem meet the AI challenge

BENGALURU: Despite Bengaluru being the IT capital of India, industry experts, whose companies are based in the city, are worried over the lack of AI talent among job seekers and youngsters who graduate from premier engineering degrees including Computer Science, Electronics and Communication and others every year.

According to the experts, the industry is facing a severe shortage of blended talent of product managers, analysts and operational leaders who can work as AI translators by merging business logic with technical tools. They say that currently, there is only one qualified candidate for every 10 open GenAI roles in India.

Recently, Dr Sharanprakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood, had said that only 20,000 engineering graduates out of every one lakh students get jobs in Karnataka. While some experts blame it on curriculum that focuses more on theory than practical learning, others have stated that it is difficult for educational institutions to keep pace with the fast-developing technology and skills required for it.

Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer, Tredence, a data science company, said, “Talent gaps are a result of the mismatch of incremental evolution of education systems, while AI advances at breakneck speed. Institutions continue to emphasise baseline computer science foundations whereas businesses are increasingly looking for specialised, production-ready skills in Agentic AI and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps).”