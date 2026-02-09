Olive Ridley tourism comes as challenge for Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget proposal to develop turtle trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala is a new challenge for Karnataka, which boasts of 18 beaches along its coastline.

One beach in Mangaluru, two in Udupi and 15 in Uttara Kannada have been identified and documented by forest department and experts working on Olive Ridley Turtles along Karnataka.

“Unlike in Odisha, where the turtles visit in lakhs annually to lay eggs, in Karnataka and along the western coastal states of Maharashtra and Goa, the visit of these turtles is sporadic. However, the season in all the locations is the same February-April.

While tourism on the beaches is not restricted, we try to keep the nesting spaces away from tourists,” said a Karnataka forest department official. “Now if tourism is to be encouraged, then non-intrusive methods will need to be adopted. These turtles come late in the night to lay eggs.