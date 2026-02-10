'Act of cowardice': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi for skipping LS reply

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter was undermining democracy by evading a debate on the motion of thanks to the president’s address in the Lok Sabha.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the Chief Minister said that the PM’s decision not to reply to the debate amounted to a grave act of disrespect to the Parliament itself and mirrored his incapability to stand before the truth.

Siddaramaiah alleged that this was the first time ever in the 79 years of Indian democracy that the motion of thanks, which is part of Indian parliamentary tradition, has been passed without a response from the PM and called it as an abdication of responsibility.

“The Prime Minister, @narendramodi, evading the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha without giving a reply is not only a grave disrespect to Parliament, but also an act of cowardice-an inability to face the truth,” Siddaramaiah said.

For the first time in the history of India’s Parliament, the Motion of Thanks has been passed without a reply from the PM, the CM said. “When a Prime Minister ignores Parliament, it amounts to shirking responsibility,” he added.

“The ruling party, @BJP4India, first prevented the Opposition from speaking, and then chose to remain silent itself. This is a deeply alarming development.

When the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi, attempted to raise serious issues related to national security mentioned in the book of former Army Chief General MM Naravane during his speech on the Motion of Thanks, he was completely stopped from speaking,” he added.