'You may raise any number of slogans but can never dig my grave': PM Modi slams Opposition

Taking aim at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that slogans raised by the opposition shows "deep hatred towards me".

"You may raise any number of slogans, but you will never be able to dig my grave (tum kabr nahi khod paoge)," Modi added.

Modi was referring to the opposition's "kabr khudegi" remark.

Modi also slammed the the Gandhi family, calling them "habitual thieves".

"Those habitual thieves have also stolen surname of a Gujarati, Mahatma Gandhi," Modi said, taunting the Gandhi family.

"Country gave opportunity to Congress's first family for decades, but they only misled people with slogans like 'garibi hatao'," Modi said.

Earlier Modi targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remark calling Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor”, saying it reflected animosity toward the Sikh community within the party.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the comment insulted a parliamentarian whose family had made sacrifices for the nation, adding that such enmity was unacceptable in a democratic setup.

The controversy erupted during a protest by suspended Opposition MPs in the Parliament complex, when Bittu, who had defected from Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, allegedly mocked them, prompting Gandhi to call him a “traitor” and extend his hand in jest.

The BJP seized on the remark, terming it an insult to the Sikh community, while members of the Sikh community staged protests at party offices and other locations.

The remarks came as Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, amid a walkout by Opposition MPs protesting that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had not been allowed to speak.

He slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for protecting infiltrators.

“I am surprised that a member who calls himself a Raja discussed economic inequality. The TMC people should also think that their heartless government is drowning the future of its people,” he said, adding that even the most prosperous countries were removing infiltrators, but in India, people were approaching courts to defend them, which was taking away jobs from the youth and land from Adivasis.

He also took a swipe at the Congress and Left parties, saying their governments only filled their own coffers while failing to work for the people.

Modi’s speech began amid sloganeering, with MPs shouting against “dictatorship” and demanding that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak. Pausing briefly, he took a jibe at Congress Rajya Sabha chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saying the 83-year-old could “sit and shout slogans” given his age. Despite the interruptions, Modi highlighted India’s economic growth, trade achievements, and the nation’s rising stature on the global stage.

Modi traced India’s progress from the “fragile five” economies to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, emphasising high growth and low inflation as signs of economic strength. He underlined the country’s evolving role in the global order, stating,