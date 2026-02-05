'You cannot paralyse one House to hide your mistakes,' says Kharge in RS; Nadda responds

Amid opposition protests and repeated adjournments of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Upper House of the Parliament also witnessed disruptions and a showdown between Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister JP Nadda.

The heated exchange occurred when Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to mention the events that happened in Lok Sabha the previous day, when the Speaker refused to let Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cite an article based on former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished 'memoir.'

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "Parliament means Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The LoP, Lok Sabha, wanted to speak on the country's interests, but was not allowed to speak. How can you run the House like this?'

Objecting to Kharge's statements, Nadda argued that matters related to the Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

"The LoP should know that the proceedings of the Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in the Rajya Sabha," the BJP leader said.

However, Kharge continued his criticism and said that Rahul Gandhi wanted to discuss the interests of the country in the Parliament but was not being allowed to speak.

"You have given me an opportunity to speak about the democratic principles of the country. Parliament comprises the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As per our Constitution, we have two chambers. But the Lok Sabha LoP is not allowed to speak. He wanted to discuss the country's interests... We understand and do not want to disturb the House. For the past four days, the House has not been functioning because it has not allowed the LoP to speak," he said.