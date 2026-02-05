Tharoor backs Rahul Gandhi; Congress vows to continue disruptions until LoP allowed to speak in LS

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday backed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying he should be allowed to speak in Parliament about the 2020 standoff with China.

Tharoor, who suffered a hairline fracture after falling on the steps outside the Parliament building, was seen in a wheelchair. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The LoP should be allowed to speak, and what is more, is that what he is quoting is a matter that is already in the public domain. It is published in a magazine. All he wanted to do was make his point. By raising such a big objection and not allowing him to speak, a much larger problem has been created."

The row began when Rahul Gandhi was interrupted while addressing the Lower House for citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

The issue later spilled into the Rajya Sabha, where Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of paralysing the Lok Sabha by not allowing the LoP to speak. BJP leaders, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, countered that proceedings of the Lower House could not be discussed in the Upper House.

Kharge told the Rajya Sabha, "For the past four days, the House has not been functioning because it has not allowed the LoP to speak. Parliament doesn't comprise only one House. You cannot paralyse one House to hide your mistakes. You betrayed and insulted the nation."

Nadda responded, asserting that the government was open to discussions and reminded the Opposition that previous chairmen have ruled that Lok Sabha issues cannot be debated in Rajya Sabha.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh warned that there's "very little opportunity" for the house to run if Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition is not allowed to make his point in Parliament about the 2020 standoff with China.

Ramesh said, "There is only one issue in Parliament that is agitating the opposition, that the LoP in Lok Sabha has been prevented from speaking in Lok Sabha. LoP in the Rajya Sabha raised this issue. Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have also walked out of the house today on this."