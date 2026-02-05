Speaker Om Birla alleges he had info regarding Congress MPs planning 'unforeseen act' against PM Modi in LS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday alleged that he had "concrete information" that some members from the Congress party were planning to carry out an "unforeseen act" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which made him request the leader not to attend the session.

Thanking PM Modi for acceding to his request and not turning up at the Parliament to deliver the customary reply to Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Thursday, the Speaker also said that if such an incident had taken place, it would have been detrimental to the country's democratic traditions.

Speaking after the House reassembled at 3 PM, after multiple adjournments due to protests, the Speaker lashed out at opposition members and said their conduct in the House on Wednesday was "like a black spot."

"With sadness I have to inform that some members displayed such behaviour in the House on Wednesday that had never been witnessed in its history," he said.

Birla said the dignity of the chair has been established in the Constitution.

"Never in history have political differences been dragged to the House. The conduct of the opposition members in the office of the Speaker was not appropriate and in fact it was like a black spot," he said.

"When the Leader of the House was to reply (to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address), I had concrete information that many members of the Congress party could carry out an unexpected act by reaching the spot where the prime minister sits," he alleged.