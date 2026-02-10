Karnataka Deputy CM DKS to embark on two-day Delhi visit, will skip pre-budget meetings

BENGALURU: Days after Congress MLC Dr Yathindra rekindled the change of guard issue by stating that his father, Siddaramaiah, will remain the CM for the entire 5 years, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi on Tuesday. The DCM’s itinerary also features a meeting with the Congress high command leaders.

Interestingly, Shivakumar will be skipping a pre-budget meeting on water resources and Bengaluru development, the two portfolios that he holds. The CM will chair the meetings at 5pm on Tuesday.

According to informed sources, Shivakumar is likely to meet Wayanad MP and chief of the candidates’ selection committee for the Assam Assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in his capacity as one of the AICC observers for the polls.

Given his good equation with Priyanaka, Shivakumar may also touch upon the change in leadership issue with her, sources added. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president is also likely to meet All-India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I will be meeting party leaders who have called me to Delhi. I will also meet the Union Jal Shakthi minister and legal counsels as well,” Shivakumar told reporters.