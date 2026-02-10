Transport bodies urge Karnataka govt to roll out Bharat Taxi

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has urged the state government to implement the Centre’s Bharat Taxi platform in the state by integrating it with the VAHAN portal, while explicitly excluding bike taxis and other two-wheelers from the scheme.

In a representation submitted to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the federation said the Bharat Taxi initiative, launched in the Delhi-NCR region on February 7, offers a transparent, government-regulated alternative to private cab aggregators. The platform, it argued, could bring much-needed relief to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who are currently burdened by high commissions, opaque fare structures and frequent account suspensions under private aggregator models.

According to the federation, private app-based operators deduct commissions ranging from 20% to 35% per trip, in addition to imposing hidden penalties and incentive-linked conditions. In contrast, the Bharat Taxi model operates on a nominal daily rental fee of Rs 30 with no commission, allowing drivers to retain the full fare.

The association also highlighted benefits for passengers, stating that fares under Bharat Taxi would be fixed and regulated by the State Transport Authority, eliminating surge pricing and unpredictable rate fluctuations. A uniform tariff structure would improve affordability, reduce disputes between drivers and commuters, and build trust in licensed public transport services.

Integration with the VAHAN portal would ensure that only legally registered vehicles with valid permits, insurance, fitness certificates and verified drivers are allowed on the platform, the federation said.

However, the federation strongly opposed the inclusion of bike taxis, citing safety concerns and arguing that two-wheelers are not suitable for commercial passenger transport. It called on the government to keep bike taxis out of the proposed framework in the interest of passenger safety and regulatory parity.

The federation said the minister received the representation’s submission and assured that he would hold consultations and write to the Centre.