Tiger involved in series of cattle killings captured in six-hour operation in Karnataka’s Kodagu

MADIKERI: A six-year-old male tiger that had strayed from the Kallahalla forest in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and killed several cattle near Besaguru village was captured in a six-hour operation by the Kodagu division forest department on Tuesday.

The tiger, which had been sighted in the Besaguru village limits in South Kodagu, was tranquilised on Tuesday evening after authorities received permission for its capture. It was administered first aid and later shifted to the Bannerghatta Animal Rescue Centre for rehabilitation.

Over 80 forest personnel, two trained elephants and a team of veterinary experts participated in the operation. Three thermo drones, used for the first time in such a mission, along with two additional drones and more than 20 walkie-talkies, were deployed to track the animal’s movement.

Sharp-shooter Ranjan, assisted by veterinarians Dr Ramesh and Dr Mujeeb, tranquilised the tiger after it was located during the drone surveillance.

Virajpet Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Jagannath said the tiger’s movement was first recorded on camera traps in January, confirming that it had strayed from the Kallahalla forest area. During the operation, officials found that the tiger had sustained an injury to its leg.

“The injury would have worsened in the coming days. It is likely that due to this injury, the tiger moved out of the core forest area in search of easy prey such as cattle,” he said.

Trained elephants Bhima and Mahendra were used in the operation as they do not panic in the presence of a tiger, unlike other trained elephants.

“It is the first time that thermo drones and walkie-talkies powered by generator facilities were used in the capture mission. The forest officers and staff put their full efforts, resulting in the success of the mission,” he added. The mission was carried out under the guidance of PCCF Wildlife Kumar Pushkar, Kodagu CCF Sonal Vrishni and DCF Jaganath by ACF Gopal, RFO Gangadhar, DRFO Diwakar and other foresters. Senior mahouts and ‘kavadis’ including Gundanna, Mallikarjuna and Raju also contributed immensely in the capture mission.