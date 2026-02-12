HCs cannot dismiss pleas in land acquisition cases by being pedantic, rules SC

NEW DELHI: In a landmark judgment, which has far-reaching implications on state’s finances, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed over a batch of 500 petitions filed by Karnataka and other state governments against the high court’s orders dismissing the appeals filed against ‘’excessive” compensation granted to landowners for acquisition of lands under Section 74 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“Section 74 of the 2013 Act does not bar the application of Section 5 (which empowered courts to condone delay due to sufficient cause) of the Limitation Act. Consequently, all the applications seeking condonation of delay in preferring the first appeals before the High Courts under Section 74 of the 2013 Act stand allowed,’’ said the bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma.

It directed the High Courts to avoid a pedantic approach as against a pragmatic one in dealing with the applications seeking condonation of delay in such matters. The top court pronounced the judgment in the Deputy Commissioner & Special Land Acquisition Officer against SV Global Mills and allowed 530 appeals filed before it. Flagging the concerns on collusion and active connivance of different persons -- including the office of the acquiring body and that of their counsel and their lackadaisical approach in filing appeals -- the apex court stressed that the malice must be addressed by creating a better management and monitoring system.