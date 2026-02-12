Karnataka government welcomes SC verdict on land acquisition disputes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in land acquisition disputes. According to details provided by the State Government, the judgment marks a significant milestone in protecting public funds and ensuring their optimal utilisation for the welfare and development of the people of Karnataka.

On Monday, the Supreme Court pronounced a landmark judgment allowing 530 appeals related to land acquisition. These appeals relate to land acquisition for major irrigation and other projects, the government stated.

After Land Acquisition Officers acquired land for various public and infrastructure projects, landowners approached the Civil Courts (Reference Courts) seeking enhanced compensation over and above what was awarded by the Land Acquisition Officers.

“In a majority of cases, the Reference Courts granted excessive and questionable enhancements, often without reference to the correct market value or relevant guidance values. To challenge these awards, the State Government filed appeals before the High Court under Section 74 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

However, most appeals were dismissed by the High Court on the ground that delay beyond 120 days could not be condoned under the 2013 Act. As a result, the HC declined to examine the merits of the cases and confirmed the enhanced compensation awarded by the Reference Courts,” the government said.