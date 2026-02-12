Karnataka Home Minister orders probe into Vidhan Soudha visitor entering with bag of gold, cash

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the city police commissioner has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report into the incident wherein a visitor to the office of Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh at Vidhana Soudha managed to bring 300 gram of gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh in his bag.

“My concern is how was the bag taken inside Vidhana Soudha from the entry gates. The inquiry will find out through which gate the visitor entered the Soudha and how he managed to go till the minister’s office without anybody noticing,” he said.

“The theft that happened is secondary, but the more serious issue is how the visitor entered Vidhana Soudha with the valuables. Whether he went to give it to somebody there or there is something else, everything will come to light through the probe, which a joint commissioner of police-rank officer is heading,” he said.

Naveen had come with the bag on February 4 and kept it in the bay window before entering the minister’s room. While going back, he forgot to take the bag. When he came the next day to take his bag, he found the bag with the cash with gold ornaments missing.

He immediately filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police station.

The police then sought the help of the Vidhana Soudha security personnel to check the footage of CCTVs outside the minister’s room. A Group-D employee of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Anthony Das (59) was arrested for stealing the gold ornaments. Further investigations are on.