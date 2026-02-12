Tribals, forest dwellers oppose IBCA summit; say it helps exploit forests

BENGALURU: In the midst of the ongoing International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) summit, members of various tribes and forest dwellers staged a protest in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR).

Members of Nagarahole Adivasi Jammapale Hakku Sthapana Samithi (NAJHSS), a federation of gram sabhas in the Nagarahole forests, staged a protest on February 11, 2026, the third day of the summit. They also submitted a three-page memorandum to forest officers of NTR, voicing their protest against the summit.

They stated that the summit, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a neoliberal tool to legitimise the exploitation of forests and occupy lands of indigenous people inside the forests.

They also alleged that injustice was being meted out by the Central and State governments to people staying inside the forests, and termed the voluntary tribal relocation programme illegal.

Reacting to this, forest officials said they were yet to look into the genuineness of objections raised by the people. Fearing that delegates participating in the summit would be faced by agitators, forest officials are trying all means to keep the protesters out of the venue. The officials also said the change of venue for the conference and workshop from Nagarahole was not influenced by the protest.