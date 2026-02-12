Tribals, forest dwellers oppose IBCA summit; say it helps exploit forests

BENGALURU: In the midst of the ongoing International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) summit, members of various tribes and forest dwellers staged a protest in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR).
Members of Nagarahole Adivasi Jammapale Hakku Sthapana Samithi (NAJHSS), a federation of gram sabhas in the Nagarahole forests, staged a protest on February 11, 2026, the third day of the summit. They also submitted a three-page memorandum to forest officers of NTR, voicing their protest against the summit.
They stated that the summit, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a neoliberal tool to legitimise the exploitation of forests and occupy lands of indigenous people inside the forests.
They also alleged that injustice was being meted out by the Central and State governments to people staying inside the forests, and termed the voluntary tribal relocation programme illegal.
Reacting to this, forest officials said they were yet to look into the genuineness of objections raised by the people. Fearing that delegates participating in the summit would be faced by agitators, forest officials are trying all means to keep the protesters out of the venue. The officials also said the change of venue for the conference and workshop from Nagarahole was not influenced by the protest.
They maintained that the scheduled five-day international summit was extended by a day, and this decision was taken late Tuesday evening.
As per schedule, the summit was inaugurated in Bengaluru on February 8. On the subsequent two days -- February 9 and 10 -- delegates were to participate in a workshop in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) and on February 11 and 12 in NTR.
“The workshop has been extended by a day on the request of the participants. Now it is happening for three days in BTR, and in NTR on February 12 and 13,” said Ramesh Kumar P, Chief Conservator of Forests, Project Tiger, Karnataka.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Bishwajit Mishra said people have the right to voice their opinions. A report on their demands has been sought. The genuineness of their demands will be examined before taking any decision.