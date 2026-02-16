Explosion at chemical unit in Karnataka's Mandya kills two labourers

MANDYA: Two labourers were killed and four others seriously injured after a chemical tank exploded at a factory near Karekatte village near Basaralu in Mandya district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Kallu Khan and Akash, both natives of Bihar. Both of them died on the spot. Qasim, Ravi, Mahantesh and Rajiv Kumar sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and Hospital for treatment. The six labourers were hired through a labour contractor, Gullu Khan.

The incident occurred at around 9am at Kirti Chemical Factory when the labourers were dismantling machinery as part of the factory’s relocation process that was underway for the past one month. They were carrying out welding and cutting work to remove a chemical tank when it suddenly exploded, killing two workers instantly and injuring the others.

Prakash, a local resident, said a loud explosion was heard between 8.30am and 8.45am. When the villagers rushed to the spot, they found two workers dead and others injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital in an ambulance, and police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

A case has been registered at the Basaralu police station. They are collecting more information about the deceased and the injured.