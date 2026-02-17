BJP slams Priyank Kharge’s RSS ‘devil’ remarks

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP on Monday slammed IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge for terming the RSS a “devil” and the BJP its shadow, and questioned his contribution to the development of Kalyan Karnataka, which has remained the most backward region in the state.
Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Priyank criticises RSS to please anti-national elements and insult Hinduism.
He questioned AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank’s contribution to the development of the Kalyan Karnataka Region.
“Despite being in power for nearly five decades, they have done little for the region’s development, and the latest report on the regional imbalance shows that the number of backward taluks has increased,” the BJP leader said.
To cover up his failures as a minister and to get publicity, Priyank targets the RSS, he said, adding that the Congress has appointed leaders like Priyank as its spokesperson to target Hindu culture and organisations.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Priyank is under the false illusion that he can please his party’s high command and get a better position by abusing the RSS daily. He accused Priyank of betraying the trust of the people of Kalyan Karnataka.
Chief Whip of the Opposition in Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar accused Priyank of using RSS to consolidate his position in the Congress and also keep himself in relevant in the ongoing leadership tussle.
“It hardly matters for the RSS as to what Priyank says about the 100-year old organisation. Priyank is fast becoming a laughing stock and a butt of ridicule in the eyes of people by unnecessarily speaking against the RSS,” Ravi Kumar said.
Subtle hint
Vijayendra said Congress MLC Yathindra had said things would be good for DCM DK Shivakumar and others after Shivaratri.
The CM’s son had subtly hinted at the CM’s possible resignation and indicated that he himself might join the cabinet if the CM steps down.
BJP URGES KHARGE TO APOLOGISE
Vijayendra urged Priyank to apologise to people for stating that IT and BT companies are not coming forward to invest in Coastal Karnataka due to communal unease in the region. He said by making such remarks, the IT-BT minister insulted the people of the region.
Apart from Bengaluru, coastal districts are among the fastest-developing regions in the state, he said. Ravi Kumar said Priyank says the IT-BT industry has not come to Coastal Karnataka due to the communal situation, but let him explain why the IT-BT industry is missing from the Kalyana Karnataka Region.
“The educational scenario in Kalaburagi and Kalyana Karnataka Region is pathetic, with SSLC pass percentage being 48 per cent and PUC pass percentage being 49 per cent.
This is not to say about the infrastructural condition, which is abysmally dismal,” he said. Priyank stated that Dakshina Kannada has an immense talent pool and can contribute significantly to the state’s growth. Political and religious leaders must ensure a conducive, stable environment for investments that generate employment.
“This is not just my view, these sentiments are echoed strongly by the people of the region as well. Our government is committed to ensuring that the coastal region becomes an economic accelerator for the state,” he stated.