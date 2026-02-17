BJP slams Priyank Kharge’s RSS ‘devil’ remarks

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP on Monday slammed IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge for terming the RSS a “devil” and the BJP its shadow, and questioned his contribution to the development of Kalyan Karnataka, which has remained the most backward region in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Priyank criticises RSS to please anti-national elements and insult Hinduism.

He questioned AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank’s contribution to the development of the Kalyan Karnataka Region.

“Despite being in power for nearly five decades, they have done little for the region’s development, and the latest report on the regional imbalance shows that the number of backward taluks has increased,” the BJP leader said.

To cover up his failures as a minister and to get publicity, Priyank targets the RSS, he said, adding that the Congress has appointed leaders like Priyank as its spokesperson to target Hindu culture and organisations.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Priyank is under the false illusion that he can please his party’s high command and get a better position by abusing the RSS daily. He accused Priyank of betraying the trust of the people of Kalyan Karnataka.

Chief Whip of the Opposition in Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar accused Priyank of using RSS to consolidate his position in the Congress and also keep himself in relevant in the ongoing leadership tussle.

“It hardly matters for the RSS as to what Priyank says about the 100-year old organisation. Priyank is fast becoming a laughing stock and a butt of ridicule in the eyes of people by unnecessarily speaking against the RSS,” Ravi Kumar said.