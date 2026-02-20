Bandipur safari reopening announcement riles farmers

MYSURU: Tensions are escalating across parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts following Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s announcement that safari operations will resume at Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger reserves in a phased manner, months after they were suspended on November 7 last year.

In the backdrop of the reopening announcement, several farmers’ associations have strongly opposed the move, alleging that safari operations had earlier led to an increase in human-wildlife conflict in fringe villages. The agitators said at least four farmers have already lost lives in the man-animal conflict, following which the safari was closed.