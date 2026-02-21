Siddu condemns Bagalkot incident, directs cops to conduct impartial probe

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday condemned the stone throwing incident in Bagalkot on Thursday night and directed the police department to conduct an impartial investigation into it.
In his X post, Siddaramaiah said, “The incident of stone pelting in Bagalkot is unfortunate. I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood. The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state.”
Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed the government and alleged that the incident was a result of its appeasement politics.
The CM said, “We will not tolerate anyone disturbing peace. People should ignore provocative statements and help maintain peace. The police will act impartially.”
Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka said it appears that Hindu religious practices have been banned in the state. He demanded that the provisions of the Goonda Act be invoked against the accused who threw stones at the procession.
He told reporters that miscreants threw stones at a procession taken out in honour of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was aimed at insulting Shivaji Maharaj. “Shivaji fought for Hindu religion. The incident was planned well in advance. In the recent past, stones were thrown at a procession to immerse Ganesha idols in Mandya, miscreants also threw stones at a procession of Om Shakthi devotees. But the government had instructed the police not to arrest those involved in these incidents, he alleged.
Accusing the Congress government of being “anti-Hindu”, Ashoka said that it should take stern action against the miscreants and send them to jail. Otherwise, it will be assumed that the government is indulging in appeasement politics, he added.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra condemned the incident and demanded that the government take tough action against the miscreants.
MP Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the government is shielding those involved in the Bagalkot incident.
Chief whip of Opposition in the legislative Council N Ravi Kumar too condemned the incident.
Tension after Sangolli Rayanna statue found defaced
Tension gripped Machhe village on the outskirts of Belagavi on Thursday night when miscreants defaced the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. The police received a complaint late at night stating that black paint was smeared on the statue. The incident came to light when a group of youth spotted the defacement in the night and immediately gathered at the spot, raising slogans in protest. Samples of the substance smeared on the statue have been collected and sent for forensic examination. Meanwhile, the incident has created a tense atmosphere in the area, with security tightened to prevent any untoward situation. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the substance smeared on the statue was deliberate defacement or merely a natural tree residue, Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said on Friday.