Siddu condemns Bagalkot incident, directs cops to conduct impartial probe

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday condemned the stone throwing incident in Bagalkot on Thursday night and directed the police department to conduct an impartial investigation into it.

In his X post, Siddaramaiah said, “The incident of stone pelting in Bagalkot is unfortunate. I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood. The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed the government and alleged that the incident was a result of its appeasement politics.

The CM said, “We will not tolerate anyone disturbing peace. People should ignore provocative statements and help maintain peace. The police will act impartially.”

Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka said it appears that Hindu religious practices have been banned in the state. He demanded that the provisions of the Goonda Act be invoked against the accused who threw stones at the procession.