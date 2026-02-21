Social activist Snehamayi detained over ‘fake’ audio clip of former MUDA commissioner

BENGALURU: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection the alleged illegal allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), was detained by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday, for allegedly creating fake documents and uploading a fabricated audio clip on social media, based on a complaint filed by ex-MUDA commissioner DB Natesh.
On Tuesday, Krishna had uploaded a six-second audio clip in which a person, whom Krishna claimed was Natesh, was heard saying, “We should find some link to establish connection with Snehamayi Krishna one-to-one.”
Activist detained when he arrived in Bengaluru for court case
Krishna had alleged in the social media post that there has been constant effort to lure him into retracting from the MUDA case.
“Earlier, I had filed a complaint when Srinidhi and Harsha tried to lure me. Now, former MUDA commissioner Natesh has contacted a person close to him, asking the person to take me to him. I have got the audio recording of the same and I will submit it to the court seeking investigation,” Krishna posted.
Further, he claimed that Natesh had paid a huge sum to a senior IAS officer to get a promotion and claimed that he had filed a complaint with the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate.
On Wednesday, Natesh, who is a senior KAS officer, in a compliant with the Cyber Crime Police alleged that Krishna had created fake documents and an audio clip and uploaded them on his Facebook account using his photograph, carrying out a defamatory campaign against him and harassing him.
The police said that after receiving the complaint, evidence was collected from the complainant as well as from social media platforms, and an inquiry was conducted. After obtaining a search warrant from the jurisdictional court, a search was conducted on Friday at Krishna’s Mysuru residence, where documents related to the case were seized.
Further, a notice was issued to Krishna, directing him to appear before the investigation officer.
A senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, told The New Indian Express that Krishna was detained near the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru, when he had come to attend a court case and is currently being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry, said the officer.
Krishna had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police, accusing Siddaramaiah, his wife and others of illegally obtaining MUDA sites. The police, however, had filed a ‘B’ report (closure report) in the case, giving clean chit to the CM, his wife and two others, while continuing the probe against other accused.