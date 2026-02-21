Social activist Snehamayi detained over ‘fake’ audio clip of former MUDA commissioner

BENGALURU: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection the alleged illegal allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), was detained by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday, for allegedly creating fake documents and uploading a fabricated audio clip on social media, based on a complaint filed by ex-MUDA commissioner DB Natesh.

On Tuesday, Krishna had uploaded a six-second audio clip in which a person, whom Krishna claimed was Natesh, was heard saying, “We should find some link to establish connection with Snehamayi Krishna one-to-one.”

Activist detained when he arrived in Bengaluru for court case

Krishna had alleged in the social media post that there has been constant effort to lure him into retracting from the MUDA case.

“Earlier, I had filed a complaint when Srinidhi and Harsha tried to lure me. Now, former MUDA commissioner Natesh has contacted a person close to him, asking the person to take me to him. I have got the audio recording of the same and I will submit it to the court seeking investigation,” Krishna posted.