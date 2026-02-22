Worms found in mid-day meals at Karnataka schools: Suppliers may face axe

BENGALURU: Taking a serious note of several news reports of worms being found in the midday meals at multiple schools across the state, the Karnataka State Food Commission (KSFC) has visited schools in 20 districts and the warehouses where the food grains are stored. Sources said the commission would soon compile its observations about the quality of grains used for the midday meals and submit a report to the government along with a set of recommendations.

KSFC Chairman H Krishna told TNIE, “During our inspection in 20 districts, I found worm-infested foodgrains at government schools in Kalaburgi, Mandya, Tumakuru and Mysuru district. I sent back the worm-infested rice and pulses and ordered replacement. The schools have received fresh food grains. We are inquiring how the worm-infested foodgrains were supplied to the schools.”

Krishna also highlighted that there is shortage of staff at schools to cook the meals for the children. At many schools, the teachers are burdened with the task of cooking the meals for the students. “Teachers or principals are assigned with responsibilities to look after food grains, buying eggs and bananas and other groceries required to cook food. All these details have to be entered in the SATS. Under these circumstances, it is no surprise that grains containing worms go unnoticed,” he said.

“The government must blacklist such suppliers immediately. The responsibility of inspecting the quality of food grains must be delegated to the non-teaching staff in schools, with only the supervision assigned to the teaching staff. Instead of procuring foodgrains from a supplier in Kalaburgi and supplying it to other various districts, the department must procure them from local vendors so that schools get fresh food items. The officials and teachers must monitor the quality of food grains arriving at schools.”

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) member KT Thippeswamy, who was part of the team inspecting the warehouses in Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts, said, “The warehouse in Chitradurga is a new one. However, in Tumakuru the facilities weren’t good and officials have been apprised about it.”