31 first-time Congress MLAs from Karnataka write to high command demanding cabinet berths

BELAGAVI: As intense speculation over a possible leadership change continues to grip the ruling Congress in Karnataka, fresh political tremors have emerged with 31 first-time MLAs writing directly to the party high command, demanding representation in the State Cabinet.

The development assumes significance as discussions surrounding power-sharing arrangements and administrative restructuring gather momentum within the party. At this juncture, the legislators have urged the leadership to undertake an immediate cabinet expansion and accommodate new-generation representatives who secured victory for the party in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The letter surfaced even as Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is touring the State, triggering widespread speculation about an impending Cabinet reshuffle and internal rebalancing within the government.

In their communication to the high command, the MLAs argued that voters had clearly endorsed youthful leadership by electing a large number of first-time representatives. Out of the Congress legislature party, 38 MLAs entered the Assembly for the first time, signalling public demand for generational change in governance.