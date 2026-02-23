31 first-time Congress MLAs from Karnataka write to high command demanding cabinet berths

BELAGAVI: As intense speculation over a possible leadership change continues to grip the ruling Congress in Karnataka, fresh political tremors have emerged with 31 first-time MLAs writing directly to the party high command, demanding representation in the State Cabinet.
The development assumes significance as discussions surrounding power-sharing arrangements and administrative restructuring gather momentum within the party. At this juncture, the legislators have urged the leadership to undertake an immediate cabinet expansion and accommodate new-generation representatives who secured victory for the party in the 2023 Assembly elections.
The letter surfaced even as Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is touring the State, triggering widespread speculation about an impending Cabinet reshuffle and internal rebalancing within the government.
In their communication to the high command, the MLAs argued that voters had clearly endorsed youthful leadership by electing a large number of first-time representatives. Out of the Congress legislature party, 38 MLAs entered the Assembly for the first time, signalling public demand for generational change in governance.
The legislators maintained that granting ministerial positions to newcomers would honour the people’s mandate and strengthen the party ahead of future electoral battles. They pointed out that several political leaders across India had risen to top executive positions despite being first-time legislators, asserting that experience should not become a barrier to opportunity.
Calling for recognition of loyalty and ideological commitment, the MLAs stressed that empowering dedicated grassroots leaders would energise party cadres and consolidate Congress’ political base across regions.
The signatories include A.S. Ponnanna, Bhimsen Chimmankatti, Pradeep Eshwar, Iqbal Hussain, N.T. Srinivas, Ashok Kumar Rai, N. Srinivas, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Shivaganga Basavaraju, Vishwas Vaidya, Nara Bharat Reddy, Prakash Koliwad, K.S. Anand, Manthar Gowda, Channareddy Patil, Devendrappa, D. Ravishankar, Nayana Motamma, Rajavenugopal Nayak, Mahendra Thammanavar, A.C. Srinivas, Ashok Mangoli, P. Ravikumar, Babasaheb Patil and others, totalling 31 legislators.
Political observers view the letter as a calibrated pressure move from emerging leaders seeking a greater role in governance. The Congress high command’s response is likely to shape the next phase of Karnataka politics, potentially determining both Cabinet composition and power dynamics in the months ahead.