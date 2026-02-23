Can scientific tests, strict licensing curb road accidents in Karnataka?

BENGALURU: Despite structured initiatives such as National Road Safety Month campaigns, targeted interventions for vulnerable road users, and the introduction of scientific driving tests, road accidents involving minors and young riders persist.

The trend has raised serious concern, highlighting gaps in training, weak hazard perception, underage driving, and unsafe riding practices that undermine enforcement and awareness efforts. While enforcement is questioned, authorities maintain that prevention begins much earlier — at the licensing stage and through sustained behavioural change.

Scientific licensing: The first line of defence

The issuance of driving licences is governed by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. These laws incorporate strict procedural safeguards to ensure only competent drivers are permitted on the roads.

Scientific driving tests mandated under Rule 15 of the CMVR include computerised test tracks, automated evaluation of manoeuvres, and elimination of human discretion. Before obtaining a permanent licence, applicants must pass a mandatory learner’s test under Rule 11, covering traffic signs, road rules and defensive driving principles.

Minimum age, medical fitness, and vision standards directly address common factors in youth-related accidents and prevent underage drivers from legally driving in traffic. Licensing is vehicle-class specific, ensuring drivers operate only the vehicles they are trained for.

Karnataka’s shift to Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) has strengthened skill-based licensing and reduced unsafe practices such as wrong-lane driving and poor braking control.