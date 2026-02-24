VB-G RAM G passed in haste, will fight till MGNREGA restored: CM Siddaramaiah

CHIKKABALLAPUR : Hitting out at the Union Government for enacting the VB-G RAM G Act replacing the UPA-era MGNREGA, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the new law was passed in the Parliament without adequate debate. “On December 17, 2025, the matter was debated only for eight hours. On December 18, the Bill was passed, and the new law was enacted,” the CM said while addressing the Congress ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ in Chikkaballapur on Monday.

Siddaramaiah stated that nearly 12 crore people benefited under MGNREGA, of whom nearly 53% were women and 28% belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“With VB-G RAM G, the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deprived people belonging to the weaker sections of their rights,” the CM said.

Claiming that the new law dilutes the powers of the gram panchayats, Siddaramaiah said now the decision on what work will be undertaken lies with the Centre. “Under VB-G RAM G, the work will be allotted by the Centre, and contractors will be involved. It mandates a 40:60 cost-sharing formula between states and the Centre, placing an additional burden on the state,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that the demands of the Congress are — VB-G RAM G must be repealed, MGNREGA must be reinstated, people’s right to employment must be restored, the autonomy of panchayats must be reinstated, and a nationwide daily wage of Rs 400 must be ensured. “Our agitation will continue until these demands are met,” he said.