Waiting for government job is a tough task, express protesting aspirants in Karnataka

DHARWAD: A job is a job only when it is a government job. Everyone looks for one.

Dawalatraya Gouda (26) from Raichur is no exception. He is a Master of Arts. For the last five years, he has been waiting for a government job while getting coached to crack the tests in Dharwad. He says government has not issued any notifications for recruitments.

“My parents are farm labourers. They sold the oxen for Rs 48,000 to meet my education and other expenses. No parent says that they are selling something for the future of their children.”

Bored, frustrated and aggrieved Gouda works at a shop when is free from his main occupation—waiting for government jobs.

“We do not get a chance to prove our talent. It is also difficult to return to the village with empty hands,” Gouda explained his predicament.