Will abide by Congress high command decisions: CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka cabinet expansion

UDUPI: CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he would abide by the decisions of the Congress high command regarding cabinet expansion and other political developments in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Karkala, the CM said, “We will follow the decisions of the High Command.”

Responding to a query on first-time MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths, he said a resolution was earlier made not to appoint first-time MLAs as ministers. “However, there is nothing wrong in them expressing their desire'' he said.

On the protest by job aspirants in Dharwad, Siddaramaiah said the government is committed to providing employment and filling vacancies. He attributed the delay in recruitment to internal reservation matters and assured that announcements would be made in the state budget. “We will provide jobs and fill all 2.5 lakh vacant posts phase by phase” he said.